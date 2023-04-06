DA Davidson Increases Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Price Target to $23.00

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ BLBD opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. Blue Bird has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.96, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $617.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.66.

Insider Activity at Blue Bird

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $235.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.00 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 442.21% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Blue Bird will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Blue Bird news, Director Phil Horlock sold 14,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $324,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 409,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,016,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Bird

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 14.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 0.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 445,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 14.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blue Bird

(Get Rating)

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

Further Reading

