Danny L. Dearen Sells 15,000 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $829,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,093.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Axonics Stock Up 1.9 %

AXNX stock opened at $56.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -43.52 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.82. Axonics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.41 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.14 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.82%. Axonics’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXNX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Axonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Axonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

