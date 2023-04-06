Deirdre O’brien Sells 43,622 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL stock opened at $163.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $176.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

