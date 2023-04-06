Dennis Polk Sells 8,000 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total value of $775,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at $12,829,753.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $777,040.00.

On Friday, February 3rd, Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $839,360.00.

Shares of SNX opened at $93.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.89. TD SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.86 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 3.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 15.4% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 338,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,507,000 after buying an additional 45,159 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 16.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,821,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 281,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

