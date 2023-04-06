Derbend Asset Management Has $228,000 Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Derbend Asset Management lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,351,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,904,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,440,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,085 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,339,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,742 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 431.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,542,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,779,000 after buying an additional 1,252,400 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $151.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $356.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.43.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 64.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.27.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

