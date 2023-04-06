Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Price Target to GBX 2,545

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,580 ($32.04) to GBX 2,545 ($31.61) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.28% from the company’s previous close.

CCH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($33.53) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.32) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.32) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($34.77) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,345 ($29.12).

Shares of CCH stock opened at GBX 2,287 ($28.40) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,100.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,004.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,310.10, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,496 ($18.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,287 ($28.40).

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,071 ($25.72) per share, for a total transaction of £4,266.26 ($5,298.39). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 626 shares of company stock worth $1,277,096 and sold 100,675 shares worth $219,858,366. 46.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

