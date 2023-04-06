Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Price Target to GBX 2,545

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGYGet Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,580 ($32.04) to GBX 2,545 ($31.61) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CCHGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($32.29) to GBX 2,500 ($31.05) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,200 ($27.32) to GBX 2,125 ($26.39) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,500 ($31.05) to GBX 2,700 ($33.53) in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance

CCHGY opened at $28.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day moving average is $23.86. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, and Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

