Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DPSGY shares. Citigroup cut shares of Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. HSBC lowered Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Deutsche Post from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Deutsche Post from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Deutsche Post Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPSGY opened at $46.01 on Friday. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.23 and its 200 day moving average is $39.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Express, Global Forwarding & Freight, Supply Chain, eCommerce Solutions, and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers courier and express services to business customers.

