DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Michael Jon Brown Sells 3,612 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $413,501.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,082,877.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

DexCom Stock Down 2.4 %

DXCM opened at $112.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.01. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $130.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.86, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,378,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 319.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,093,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $305,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118,722 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 184.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,769,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $280,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,582 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,186,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,040,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 317.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,664,880 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $198,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,129 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

