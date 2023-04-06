DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,233 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 215.7% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 191,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,290,000 after purchasing an additional 131,005 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 5.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in DexCom during the third quarter worth $97,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DXCM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.06.

In related news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $25,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total value of $44,438.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,763,445.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $25,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,718.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,130 shares of company stock valued at $22,363,029. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $112.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.83. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $130.18. The company has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

