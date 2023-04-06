Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) PT Lowered to $79.00 at Barclays

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $81.00 to $79.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.71.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE DLR opened at $90.21 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $153.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 79.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 29.7% in the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 14,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 13.3% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 13,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 766,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,323,000 after purchasing an additional 16,087 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1,209.1% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.