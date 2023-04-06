Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,650 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,309 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Digital Turbine worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Digital Turbine by 286,408.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 131,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 131,748 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in Digital Turbine by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 131,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 58,252 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Digital Turbine by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 51,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 36,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $387,268.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,682,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,089,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 36,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $387,268.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,682,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,089,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 289,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,366.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Macquarie lowered shares of Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $11.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.48. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $41.90.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $162.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.94 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Digital Turbine Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.