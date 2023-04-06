DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

DocuSign Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $55.93 on Friday. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $105.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of -114.14, a P/E/G ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.38 and a 200-day moving average of $54.24.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at $89,143,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at $89,143,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 296,005 shares of company stock worth $16,810,645. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in DocuSign by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in DocuSign by 4.8% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

