DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.10.

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $30.42 on Tuesday. DoubleVerify has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.80 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.18.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $133.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 9.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $37,266.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,393.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $37,266.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,393.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $164,273.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,298.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,694,381 shares of company stock valued at $760,364,698. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the third quarter worth about $7,049,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the third quarter worth about $325,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 7.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,484,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,611,000 after buying an additional 101,906 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the third quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 131.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 254,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 144,334 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

