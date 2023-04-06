Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 875 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 900 ($11.18) to GBX 875 ($10.87) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Drax Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.42) to GBX 1,100 ($13.66) in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Drax Group from GBX 625 ($7.76) to GBX 700 ($8.69) in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital began coverage on Drax Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Drax Group Price Performance

Shares of Drax Group stock opened at $7.45 on Monday. Drax Group has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.49.

About Drax Group

Drax Group Plc engages in owning and operating coal-fired power station. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Biomass Supply, and Retail. The Generation segment involves in the generation of electricity at Drax Power Station. The Biomass Supply segment offers production of compressed wood pellets at processing facilities.

