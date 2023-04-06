Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 69,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 541.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387,550 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $98.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

