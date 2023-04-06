Edge Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Edge Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,537 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.1% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $151.26 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $164.90. The firm has a market cap of $356.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.04%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.27.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

