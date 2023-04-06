Edward S. Lampert Sells 47,239 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 47,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.37, for a total transaction of $6,394,743.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,285,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,486,763.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AN stock opened at $128.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $94.92 and a one year high of $158.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.80.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $0.48. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 62.12%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current year.

AN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,012,000 after purchasing an additional 123,772 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AutoNation by 14.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,051,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,698,000 after acquiring an additional 522,990 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in AutoNation by 29.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after acquiring an additional 338,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in AutoNation by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,586,000 after acquiring an additional 32,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in AutoNation by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,116,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,774,000 after acquiring an additional 414,240 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

