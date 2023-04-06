Edward S. Lampert Sells 47,239 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 47,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.37, for a total transaction of $6,394,743.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,285,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,486,763.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
AN stock opened at $128.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $94.92 and a one year high of $158.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.80.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $0.48. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 62.12%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,012,000 after purchasing an additional 123,772 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AutoNation by 14.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,051,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,698,000 after acquiring an additional 522,990 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in AutoNation by 29.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after acquiring an additional 338,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in AutoNation by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,586,000 after acquiring an additional 32,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in AutoNation by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,116,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,774,000 after acquiring an additional 414,240 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.
