EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Lowers Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) Price Target to $3.00

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price indicates a potential upside of 387.41% from the stock’s current price.

Kidpik Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PIK opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. Kidpik has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $4.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 3.66.

Get Kidpik alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PIK. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kidpik during the third quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kidpik during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kidpik during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Kidpik Company Profile

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kidpik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidpik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.