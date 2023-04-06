Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Andrew Wilson Sells 5,840 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrew Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

On Monday, January 30th, Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA opened at $126.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.35. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 73.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 73.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,811,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,436 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.54.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.