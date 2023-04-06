Elena Gomez Sells 10,293 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) CFO Elena Gomez sold 10,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $181,053.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,551.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Toast stock opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.11. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $26.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 1.74.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Toast had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toast by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth about $45,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Seeyond purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TOST. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Toast from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.47.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

