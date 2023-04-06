Elena Gomez Sells 10,293 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) CFO Elena Gomez sold 10,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $181,053.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,551.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Toast Stock Performance
Toast stock opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.11. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $26.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 1.74.
Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Toast had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TOST. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Toast from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.47.
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.
