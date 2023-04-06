Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $83.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.83.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

