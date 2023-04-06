Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.9% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 2.5 %

EMR opened at $83.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.