ENI (NYSE:E) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

E has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ENI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. HSBC raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ENI in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised ENI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI Stock Performance

Shares of E opened at $29.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.73. ENI has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $32.21.

Institutional Trading of ENI

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $32.21 billion for the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 10.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ENI will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,936,000 after purchasing an additional 344,808 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,555,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,593,000 after purchasing an additional 353,353 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 352.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,411,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,916 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,175,635 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,387,000 after purchasing an additional 77,840 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 909,121 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,055,000 after purchasing an additional 42,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

ENI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.