Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Position Reduced by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,035 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.08% of Enovis worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Enovis by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enovis by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 758,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,576,000 after acquiring an additional 423,467 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enovis by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 740,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,043,000 after acquiring an additional 40,760 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enovis by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Enovis from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Enovis to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 3,780 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $234,775.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,340,631.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 3,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $215,475.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,544 shares in the company, valued at $8,878,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $234,775.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,340,631.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,181. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ENOV opened at $53.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.70 and a beta of 2.01. Enovis Co. has a 52-week low of $43.88 and a 52-week high of $72.13.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.79 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Enovis Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

