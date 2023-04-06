Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Entera Bio’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Entera Bio Stock Down 6.1 %

ENTX stock opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. Entera Bio has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entera Bio

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Entera Bio by 555.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 118,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Entera Bio by 358.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Entera Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It s pipeline include PTH, GLP-E, and hGh, The company was founded on September 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

