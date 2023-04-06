Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Position Increased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Equinix by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Equinix by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $780.94.

Insider Activity

Equinix Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total value of $5,212,188.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,726,363.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total value of $5,212,188.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,726,363.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total value of $37,241.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at $15,459,952.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,971 shares of company stock worth $14,666,488. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX opened at $703.82 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $776.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $705.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $657.56.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 177.60%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

