Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Cut to Underperform at BNP Paribas

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on EQNR. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.14.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $29.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 1,877.8% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 5.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

