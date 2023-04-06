Etfidea LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Etfidea LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 35,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 131,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,692,000 after purchasing an additional 46,448 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $409.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $403.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.45. The company has a market cap of $308.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $452.62.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

