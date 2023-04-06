Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 16.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,716,000 after acquiring an additional 158,844 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 57,995 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $80.52 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.46.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.675 dividend. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.