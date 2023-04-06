Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,927 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 571.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 293.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ES shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of ES stock opened at $80.52 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $157,538.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Stories

