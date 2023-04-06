Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXC opened at $42.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 65.75%.

Insider Activity at Exelon

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Featured Stories

