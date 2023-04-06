Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 18.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EXPD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $100.38.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $105.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $119.90.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

