Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CEO Joseph D. Margolis Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2023

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXRGet Rating) CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:EXR opened at $160.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.32. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.97 and a 12-month high of $222.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXRGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 101.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research cut Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.56.

Institutional Trading of Extra Space Storage

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $1,204,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 52,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $899,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 197,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,141,000 after purchasing an additional 21,066 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.