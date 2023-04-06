Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CEO Joseph D. Margolis Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:EXR opened at $160.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.32. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.97 and a 12-month high of $222.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 101.09%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research cut Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.56.

Institutional Trading of Extra Space Storage

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $1,204,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 52,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $899,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 197,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,141,000 after purchasing an additional 21,066 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

