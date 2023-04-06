Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Price Target Cut to GBX 100

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 800 ($9.94) to GBX 100 ($1.24) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

FQVTF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,000 ($12.42) to GBX 1,150 ($14.28) in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 990 ($12.30) to GBX 1,310 ($16.27) in a report on Friday, March 24th. Liberum Capital downgraded Fevertree Drinks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 780 ($9.69) to GBX 640 ($7.95) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $994.29.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Fevertree Drinks Price Performance

Shares of FQVTF opened at $16.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.50. Fevertree Drinks has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $23.96.

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc operates as a holding and investment company. It manufactures and supplies premium carbonated mixes. The firm’s products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.