Fifth Third Bancorp Has $5.82 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,702,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 236,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $158.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.34. The company has a market cap of $63.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $178.75.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

