Fifth Third Bancorp Has $5.93 Million Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,577 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.10% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $5,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 64.4% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $37.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.15. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $65.17.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

