Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,398 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $70.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The business’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

