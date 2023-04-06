Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 1,387 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,474 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,677.8% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 13,422 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 21,691 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 312.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 31,939 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after buying an additional 24,198 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $399,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,005,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $825,420.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,809,468.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $399,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,005,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,430 shares of company stock worth $14,425,082 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $321.94 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $233.01 and a 12 month high of $325.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $300.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.37.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRTX. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.30.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

