Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 404 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AON were worth $8,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

NYSE AON opened at $321.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $308.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.43. The company has a market cap of $65.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.48%.

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,535,423.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

