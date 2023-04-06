Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 4,225 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 1.5 %

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $476.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 59.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $554.97.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The business had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDXX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.63.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.