Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,463 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Diageo by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 19.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 34.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 33.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Up 1.1 %

DEO opened at $184.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $212.33.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.5187 per share. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.06%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DEO shares. Investec raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($48.44) to GBX 3,600 ($44.71) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.89) to GBX 4,200 ($52.16) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,081.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

