Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,625 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 434.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Avery Dennison by 494.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $693,212.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,470.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $693,212.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,470.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,458 shares of company stock worth $1,898,948. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $176.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $151.62 and a 12-month high of $204.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.10.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.