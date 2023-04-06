Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $6,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 29.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 148.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,563,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,962,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TransDigm Group stock opened at $722.62 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $499.63 and a fifty-two week high of $772.01. The company has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $731.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $646.37.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total value of $13,348,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total value of $13,348,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.24, for a total value of $4,454,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,765,551.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,393 shares of company stock worth $209,059,496 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $710.00 to $810.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $762.00.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

