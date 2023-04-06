Financial Comparison: Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) vs. SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT)

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Rating) and Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SilverSun Technologies and Glory Star New Media Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get SilverSun Technologies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverSun Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Glory Star New Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

SilverSun Technologies has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glory Star New Media Group has a beta of -0.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SilverSun Technologies and Glory Star New Media Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverSun Technologies $44.99 million 0.36 -$280,000.00 ($0.06) -52.00 Glory Star New Media Group $157.08 million 0.29 $26.89 million N/A N/A

Glory Star New Media Group has higher revenue and earnings than SilverSun Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.2% of SilverSun Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Glory Star New Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. 40.1% of SilverSun Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.7% of Glory Star New Media Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SilverSun Technologies and Glory Star New Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverSun Technologies -0.63% -3.00% -1.44% Glory Star New Media Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Glory Star New Media Group beats SilverSun Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SilverSun Technologies

(Get Rating)

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. is a business application, technology and consulting company. It is engaged in providing transformative business management solutions, technologies and professional consulting services to small and medium-sized businesses in the manufacturing, distribution and service industries. The firm offers solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. The company was founded on October 3, 2002 and is headquartered in East Hanover, NJ.

About Glory Star New Media Group

(Get Rating)

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of advertisement and content production services. It operates through the Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Business segments. The Cheers APP Internet Business segment generates advertising revenue from broadcasting IP short videos, live streaming, and APP advertising through the Cheers APP; and service revenue from Cheers E-mall marketplace. The Traditional Media Business segment mainly contributes to the advertising revenue from the Cheers TV-series, copyright revenue, customized content production revenue, and others. The company was founded on February 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for SilverSun Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverSun Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.