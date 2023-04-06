Financial Survey: Aura Biosciences (AURA) and Its Peers

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) is one of 282 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Aura Biosciences to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Aura Biosciences has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aura Biosciences’ competitors have a beta of 1.07, suggesting that their average share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Aura Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Aura Biosciences and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aura Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aura Biosciences Competitors 1010 4041 11099 170 2.64

Earnings and Valuation

Aura Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 193.77%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 78.26%. Given Aura Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Aura Biosciences is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares Aura Biosciences and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aura Biosciences N/A -$58.76 million -4.34 Aura Biosciences Competitors $724.82 million $91.89 million -2.55

Aura Biosciences’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Aura Biosciences. Aura Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.6% of Aura Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Aura Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aura Biosciences and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aura Biosciences N/A -40.25% -36.04% Aura Biosciences Competitors -4,301.59% -141.60% -40.18%

Summary

Aura Biosciences beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Aura Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Aura Biosciences, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma. It also develops AU-011 in additional ocular oncology indications, including choroidal metastases. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.