Financial Survey: Sportradar Group (SRAD) & Its Rivals

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) is one of 112 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Sportradar Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sportradar Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sportradar Group 1 3 7 0 2.55 Sportradar Group Competitors 818 4028 9393 264 2.63

Sportradar Group currently has a consensus price target of $15.45, suggesting a potential upside of 40.11%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 25.10%. Given Sportradar Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sportradar Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sportradar Group $769.46 million $11.48 million 220.64 Sportradar Group Competitors $8.14 billion $1.42 billion 17.46

This table compares Sportradar Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sportradar Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sportradar Group. Sportradar Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Sportradar Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sportradar Group 1.64% 1.56% 0.71% Sportradar Group Competitors -158.91% -18.59% -7.45%

Risk & Volatility

Sportradar Group has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sportradar Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.32, indicating that their average share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.1% of Sportradar Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sportradar Group rivals beat Sportradar Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies. In addition, the company provides sports entertainment, gaming solution, and sports solutions, as well as live streaming solution for online, mobile, and retail sports betting. Further, its software solutions address the entire sports betting value chain from traffic generation and advertising technology to the collection, processing, and extrapolation of data and odds, as well as to visualization solutions, risk management, and platform services. Sportradar Group AG was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in St. Gallen, Switzerland.

