First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.77

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.77 and last traded at $19.77, with a volume of 9288 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BUSE shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of First Busey from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of First Busey from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Busey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First Busey Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.06.

First Busey Increases Dividend

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). First Busey had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $120.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.47 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is a positive change from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 41.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Van A. Dukeman acquired 4,500 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $102,870.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,709.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Van A. Dukeman acquired 4,500 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $102,870.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,709.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $56,971.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 166,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,136,168.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,500 shares of company stock worth $325,330 and sold 33,602 shares worth $829,697. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Busey

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Busey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First Busey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. FMR LLC grew its position in First Busey by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in First Busey by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Busey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

