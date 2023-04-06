First Merchants Corp Acquires Shares of 1,335 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First Merchants Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after purchasing an additional 670,698 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Boeing by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,505,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $615,985,000 after buying an additional 40,474 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Boeing by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $501,165,000 after buying an additional 263,999 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Boeing by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,992,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $409,134,000 after buying an additional 190,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $538,970,000 after buying an additional 62,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.88.

Boeing Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE BA opened at $210.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.90 and its 200 day moving average is $182.83. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33. The stock has a market cap of $125.83 billion, a PE ratio of -25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 192.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($7.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

