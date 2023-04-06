First Merchants Corp Acquires Shares of 1,454 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First Merchants Corp acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,454 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,395,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,183,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,318,730,000 after acquiring an additional 206,814 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,130,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,020,000 after acquiring an additional 77,916 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,935,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $979,235,000 after buying an additional 255,499 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.4 %

IBM opened at $132.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $119.87 billion, a PE ratio of 75.08, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.79 and a 200-day moving average of $135.15. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.